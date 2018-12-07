Ribbon cutting held for local resident whose home was damaged by flood

BATON ROUGE - Some generous volunteers helped a Baton Rouge woman repair her badly flood-damaged home. A ribbon cutting was held at the house on Poinsettia Drive Friday morning with the homeowner, Gladiola Haney.

"I feel so good, so loved," said Haney.

The home's rebuild was made possible with a $100,000 grant from UnitedHealthcare, which was awarded in 2017. That grant money helped SBP volunteers restore 45 homes through baton rouge, including Haney's.

In August 2016, Haney was rescued by boat from her home. She spent time in a hotel with her niece while the water subsided. Even though her home was badly damaged, Haney lived there for two years until SBP stepped in to help restore her property.