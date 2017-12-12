Ribbon cutting ceremony to be held for new portion of water campus

BATON ROUGE- Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for a portion of the new water campus in downtown Baton Rouge.

This has been over a year and a half in the making and today, Edwards will host a ribbon cutting for the urban water campus that's developing right along River Road.

The ceremony is for the Center of Coastal and Deltaic Solutions. The event will also celebrate another element of the 34,000 square foot facility. The building is still under construction and took over a year and a half to design. Officials said the first and second floors will be for water science and research.

Many state leaders say the project is significant to conserving Louisiana's disappearing wetlands.