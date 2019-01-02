58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rhinos won't be punished at zoo where girl fell into exhibit

2 hours 21 minutes 32 seconds ago Wednesday, January 02 2019 Jan 2, 2019 January 02, 2019 10:51 AM January 02, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) - Officials at a Florida zoo where a toddler stumbled into a rhinoceros exhibit say the welfare of the animals was never compromised and the rhinos won't be punished in any way.
  
The Brevard Zoo said in a statement on Wednesday that the Rhino Encounters exhibit, as well as other exhibits involving "premium" animal experiences, has been suspended while zoo officials review safety protocol.
  
The 2-year-old girl was taken to a hospital for treatment Tuesday afternoon after she stumbled through steel poles separating the rhinos and spectators.
  
Officials at the zoo on Florida's Space Coast say a rhino's snout touched the girl before she was retrieved in a matter of seconds.
  
The girl's condition is unknown.
  
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days