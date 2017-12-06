RG3 says neaux sneaux

Expect much cooler conditions for today with highs remaining in the 40s for the entire day. Dreary conditions will bring clouds, rain along with the cooler weather.

Ever want to take a trip to Seattle? Well if so, just step outside and you're there. It's cold, it's cloudy, it's wet, and it's warm enough not to snow....but what about your smart phone that said Friday will bring snow??? More on that in a minute.

Expect a much cooler day today than yesterday. The morning will provide the most widespread drizzle, breaking up a bit into the afternoon. By the evening and overnight hours, a few more showers will return. Temperatures will not fluctuate more than 10 degrees or so, meaning we are stuck in the 40s.

A few more showers are expected tomorrow, but likely not as much as today. I'll go ahead and jump right into Friday morning. I know your smart phone told you that it's going to snow on Friday. You saw a big snowflake instead of a sunshine and that's it. Let me clarify, the setup is in place for some wintry precipitation, but will the ingredients sync in time? We will have very cold conditions, and we'll also have enough moisture in the atmosphere. Will that "precipitate" into some flurries? The way it looks now, the chances are extremely low. The probability is probably in the single digits. I personally don't see enough evidence to suggest that it will be quite cold enough to see snow, nor wet enough to see snow. Winter forecasts are very finicky so something can change in the next 48 hours, however I do not expect any sort of weather precipitation. Some frozen bridges are definitely a possibility however.

The weekend is clear, sunny, and definitely cold.

~RG3

