Reward offered for info in shooting of armored truck worker

COURTESY: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever killed an armored truck driver during an apparent armed robbery outside a Louisiana bank.



Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's New Orleans office, Jeffrey Sallet, announced the reward during a news conference Thursday. He did not provide new details, but said he hoped the money would lead them to the shooter.



New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison says the Loomis armored truck employee was at Campus Federal Credit Union servicing an ATM when he was shot Wednesday. He died later at a hospital.



The reward is made up of $20,000 from the FBI, $25,000 from Loomis and $5,000 from Crimestoppers.



Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 504-816-3000.