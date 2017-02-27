74°
Reward now $22,500 for suspect in woman's death

February 27, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. - Authorities in Mississippi have announced a large increase in the reward for information leading to the arrest of a 28-year-old man suspected in the death of his girlfriend.

Police are seeking Alex Bridges Deaton in connection with the death of 30-year-old Heather Robinson. Robinson was found dead Friday at her apartment in Rankin County.

Her car, a white 2012 GMC Arcadia sports utility vehicle, was missing.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a Monday news release that the reward in the case has been increased from $2,500 to $22,500.

Deaton also is a suspect in the shooting of a woman who was jogging early Friday in Rankin County. The woman said a man driving a small white SUV shot her from his driver's window.

