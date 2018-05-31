Reward increases to $35k in shooting of Tennessee deputy

DICKSON, Tenn. (AP) - The reward has increased to $35,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man sought by police in the shooting of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Acting Director Jason Locke said the higher amount includes $20,000 from law enforcement groups in San Jose, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Authorities are still searching for shooting suspect Steven Joshua Wiggins in connection with the death of Dickson County sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Baker.

Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said he is even more heartbroken over what Baker endured after learning more about it from disturbing video footage. But he declined to discuss specifics, citing the ongoing investigation.

Bledsoe said part of what's disturbing is how Baker's police cruiser ended up 2 miles (more than 3 kilometers) away in a wooded area.