Return to High Heat Index Values

Today and Tonight: A chance for a passing morning drizzle along the coast will lead to the potential for a rouge shower popping up in the afternoon. Temperatures will be warming quickly, breaking into the 80s by 9 AM and into the 90s around the lunch hour. High temperatures will reach around 93°, with mostly sunny skies and light winds out of the southwest. Dew point temperatures will be rather high, leading to heat index values breaking into the triple digits. The significant amount of moisture in the atmosphere will allow temperatures to be slow to cool into the evening, bringing temperatures down to an overnight low in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Temperatures will warm and moisture will stay elevated as we head into the weekend. Conditions will stay dry as high pressure is dominant over the next several days, but a pop up shower or two is not out of the question. Afternoon showers return as we proceed through the workweek, especially as we get into the midweek.

The Gulf Coast is sandwiched between a strong high pressure to our south, and a low pressure to our northeast. This will be very efficient in bringing moisture onshore from the Gulf, keeping dew points, humidity, and heat index values high through the weekend. The high is stronger and closer in proximity, helping conditions to stay relatively dry today and continuing to stay dry through the weekend and into Monday. The upper level ridge that will build and keep us dry through the weekend will eventually break down as we get into Monday and Tuesday, bringing afternoon pop-up showers back into the equation and will stay rather isolated as we continue through the week.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

