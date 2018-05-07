69°
Retrial set for September in burned Mississippi woman case

Monday, May 07 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: The Commercial Appeal
BATESVILLE, Miss. - The retrial of a man charged with killing a Mississippi woman by setting her on fire has been delayed.
  
Panola County District Attorney John Champion tells The Commercial Appeal that the second trial in the death of 19-year-old Jessica Chambers will begin Sept. 24.
  
It had been set June 11.
  
Champion says a judge hasn't yet set a location.
  
Quinton Tellis has pleaded not guilty to capital murder. An October trial in Batesville ended in a hung jury.
  
Prosecutors say Tellis set Chambers and her car on fire in Courtland in 2014. Firefighters found a smoldering Chambers walking near the car.
  
Tellis is currently imprisoned in the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman on an unrelated burglary charge. He's also charged with murder in a 2016 stabbing death in Monroe, Louisiana.
