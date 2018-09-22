Retrial set for man accused in woman's burning death

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A second trial is set to begin Tuesday for a man accused of killing a Mississippi woman by setting her on fire.



Jurors couldn't reach a verdict last year in the first trial of Quinton Tellis, charged with capital murder in the 2014 death of Jessica Chambers.



Prosecutors say cellphone locations, videos, a keychain and Tellis' statements link him to Chambers' death. The government has also subpoenaed a new witness, a woman who says she picked up a man the night Chambers was burned. There's a dispute, though, about how precisely she can identify Tellis.



The defense emphasizes that multiple emergency personnel heard the dying Chambers say someone named "Eric" or "Derek" attacked her.



Tellis faces another murder indictment in Louisiana in the torture death of Meing-Chen Hsiao in Monroe.