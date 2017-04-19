83°
Latest Weather Blog
Retrial denied for killer of NFL's Will Smith
NEW ORLEANS - A Louisiana judge has denied a new trial for the killer of retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith.
State District Judge Camille Buras rejected numerous defense arguments for a new trial, including the claim of a newly found witness who said he heard more than two weapons fired the night Smith was killed.
The ruling clears the way for the sentencing of Cardell Hayes later this week. Hayes faces up to 60 years in prison for manslaughter and attempted manslaughter after shooting Smith and wounding Smith's wife, Raquel, during a dispute over traffic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three injured in bizarre crash involving car and tree
-
Witness describes deadly shooting on Plank Road
-
Police working multiple shootings; At least one dead Wednesday
-
Broadmoor residents voice concern over new combined school building
-
Huge illegal dumping investigation: House tossed into area river