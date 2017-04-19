Retrial denied for killer of NFL's Will Smith

NEW ORLEANS - A Louisiana judge has denied a new trial for the killer of retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith.



State District Judge Camille Buras rejected numerous defense arguments for a new trial, including the claim of a newly found witness who said he heard more than two weapons fired the night Smith was killed.



The ruling clears the way for the sentencing of Cardell Hayes later this week. Hayes faces up to 60 years in prison for manslaughter and attempted manslaughter after shooting Smith and wounding Smith's wife, Raquel, during a dispute over traffic.