64°
Latest Weather Blog
Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson gets hearing for HUD chief
WASHINGTON - Retired neurosurgeon and former GOP presidential candidate Ben Carson will be questioned today at his confirmation hearings to be housing secretary in the Trump administration.
In prepared remarks, Carson says, "I understand housing insecurity."
He talks about growing up in inner-city Detroit with a single mother who had a third-grade education.
He says he wants to heal the nation's divisiveness and that HUD was a vehicle to help in the healing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One employee injured in fire at Airgas in Geismar, cause under investigation
-
Mom of three shot, killed at home with her kids overnight
-
Area teacher charged, fired after suspected tryst with kid in a car
-
Unique flood debris stinking up yard
-
Security footage of car burglaries in Prairieville