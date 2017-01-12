64°
Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson gets hearing for HUD chief

WASHINGTON - Retired neurosurgeon and former GOP presidential candidate Ben Carson will be questioned today at his confirmation hearings to be housing secretary in the Trump administration.

In prepared remarks, Carson says, "I understand housing insecurity."

He talks about growing up in inner-city Detroit with a single mother who had a third-grade education.

He says he wants to heal the nation's divisiveness and that HUD was a vehicle to help in the healing.

