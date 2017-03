Retired Louisiana police leader to get $128K annual pension

BATON ROUGE - The former leader of the Louisiana State Police will take home more than $128,000 annually in retirement benefits for life.



Col. Mike Edmonson retired last week after coming under increasing criticism for his leadership of the agency. WWL-TV reports it got Edmonson's pension information from the Louisiana State Police Retirement System.



He'll also get a lump-sum payout for some additional retirement contributions he set aside, but that figure wasn't released.



Edmonson was paid a $177,000 annual salary before retiring.



His pension payments would have been thousands of dollars larger, under a last-minute retirement provision passed by lawmakers in 2014 that would have benefited Edmonson and one other trooper. After harsh criticism, Edmonson and the trooper said they wouldn't accept the benefit. A judge later declared the pension hike unconstitutional.