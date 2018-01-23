Retired firefighter rescues child from Baton Rouge house fire

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - A retired Baton Rouge firefighter is being credited with saving a young girl from a house fire Monday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire began inside the kitchen of a home on Washington Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday. The residents said they were about to leave the house when they heard a loud sound. One of their went to check and saw that the kitchen was in flames.

The girl reportedly tried to flee the house with her family, but she tripped and fell inside.

The fire department says recently-retired firefighter Kevin Scott happened to be passing by the home when he spotted the fire. Upon learning that a child was still inside, Scott ran inside the home and got the young girl out.

The fire was brought under control by around 3:50 in the afternoon. The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, but no injuries were reported.

The fire was sparked by a faulty refrigerator, according to BRFD.

Red Cross was called to assist the family.