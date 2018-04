RESULTS: Election Day

East Baton Rouge Parish:

City of Baton Rouge - 0.87 Mills - MC - 10 Yrs.

YES: 63%

NO: 37%

St. George FPD No. Prop. No. 1 of 2 - 2 Mills - BOC - 10 Yrs.

YES: 69%

NO: 31%

St. George FPD No. Prop. No. 2 of 2 - 1.25 Mills - BOC - 10 Yrs.

YES: 69%

NO: 31%

Educational Facilities Improv. Dist. Prop. 1 of 3 -- 0.51% S&U Tax Renewal - BOD - 10 Yrs.

YES: 63%

NO: 37%

Educational Facilities Improv. Dist. Prop. 2 of 3 -- 0.8% S&U Tax Renewal - BOD - 10 Yrs.

YES: 64%

NO: 36%

Educational Facilities Improv. Dist. Prop. 3 of 3 -- 0.41% S&U Tax Renewal - BOD - 10 Yrs.

YES: 69%

NO: 31%

Iberville Parish:

Fire Protection District No. 2 - Mills Renewal - 10 Yrs.

YES: 81%

NO: 19%

St. Helena Parish:

PW Proposition - 5 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.

YES: 63%

NO 37%

Fire Protection District No. 2 - 8.35 Mills Renewal - PC - 10 Yrs.

YES: 62%

NO: 38%

Road Dist. Number Four - 5 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.

YES: 70%

NO: 30%

Fifth Ward Fire Protection Dist. No. 1 - 10.48 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs.

YES: 77 %

NO: 23%

Fire Protection Dist. No. Two - 10.05 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.

YES: 91%

NO: 9%

Fire Protection Dist. No. Three - 5.50 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs.

YES: 54%

NO: 46%

West Baton Rouge Parish:

Tonya Smith Lurry : 54%

"Tom" McCormick: 46%

Pointe Coupee Parish:

