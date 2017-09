Restrooms closed at Atchafalaya Welcome Center

Image: travellogs.us

BUTTE LA ROSE - All public restrooms at the I-10 Atchafalaya Welcome Center in Butte La Rose are closed until further notice, according to the DOTD.

The closure is due to a "water main break," according to the DOTD.

"DOTD apologizes for any inconvenience to the traveling public."