Restore Louisiana to host Livingston, Baton Rouge outreach events

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Restore Louisiana will be hosting three community outreach events next week.

The events will take place in Livingston Parish and EBR. Restore Louisiana will host the outreach events to offer one-on-one assistance to homeowners impacted by the 2016 floods, according to a release.

During the events, residents can get help with completing their initial survey ahead of the July 20 deadline. The release states that completing the survey is the first step in requesting assistance through the program.

Representatives will also be there to answer questions, provide information, and work directly with residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

The outreach events are as follows:

-Monday, June 4, 1-5 p.m. Livingston Parish Library – Watson Branch

-Tuesday, June 5, 1-5 p.m. East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Baker Branch

-Wednesday, June 6, 1-5 p.m. Livingston Parish Library – South Branch