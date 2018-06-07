Restore Louisiana to hold two Ascension Parish outreach events

ASCENSION PARISH - Representatives of Restore Louisiana will be hosting two outreach events in Ascension Parish next week.

The purpose of the events is to provide one-on-one assistance to homeowners impacted by the 2016 floods with completing their initial survey ahead of the deadline. According to a release, the deadline is July 20.

Completing the survey is the first step in requesting assistance through the program.

At the outreach events, representatives will also be available to answer questions, provide information, and work directly with homeowners on a first-come, first-served basis.

Outreach event locations:

-June 12, 1 - 5 p.m. St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Prairieville

-June 13, 1 - 5 p.m. St. Amant High School, St. Amant

