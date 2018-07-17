Restore Louisiana to hold final sessions before Friday survey deadline

BATON ROUGE - Restore Louisiana begins its final stretch of events ahead of Friday's survey deadline.

Officials are asking anyone whose home flooded in either the March or August 2016 floods to fill out the survey. It takes less than an hour to complete. Surveys won't be accepted after Friday.

Restore Louisiana says they are receiving about 300 surveys per week and more than 42,000 homeowners have already qualified for one of the phases of the program.

The deadline comes one week after the Restore Louisiana Task Force approved Governor John Bel Edwards' request to bump up the reimbursement rate to 100 percent.

Before the deadline, Restore Louisiana will be hosting three final outreach events. At the outreach events, representatives will be available to answer questions, provide information, and work directly with homeowners on a first-come, first-served basis.

Outreach event locations:

July 17, 1 – 5 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch

11300 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge

July 18, 1 – 5 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Jones Creek Regional Branch

6222 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge

July 19, 1 – 5 p.m.

Livingston Parish Library – Denham Springs-Walker Branch

8101 U.S. Hwy. 190, Denham Springs