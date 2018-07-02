Restore Louisiana to hold final outreach sessions before survey deadline

BATON ROUGE - There are 18 days left for homeowners to apply for the Restore Louisiana Program.

In an effort to help residents, Restore Louisiana representatives have been hosting outreach events in different parishes. The purpose of the events is to provide one-on-one assistance to homeowners impacted by the 2016 floods with completing their initial survey ahead of the deadline which is July 20.

Before the deadline, representatives will be hosting three more out reach sessions.

At the outreach events, representatives will be available to answer questions, provide information, and work directly with homeowners on a first-come, first-served basis.

Outreach event locations:

July 17, 1 – 5 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch

11300 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge

July 18, 1 – 5 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Jones Creek Regional Branch

6222 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge

July 19, 1 – 5 p.m.

Livingston Parish Library – Denham Springs-Walker Branch

8101 U.S. Hwy. 190, Denham Springs