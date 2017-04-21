Restore Louisiana Task Force to give update on flood aid

BATON ROUGE - The latest update on how the Congressional appropriation of $1.6 billion dollars for flood recovery will come Friday morning.

The Restore Louisiana Task Force will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the State Capitol.

Task force members will be updates on the homeowner assistance program's initial survey, which opened to the public on April 10th. More than 13,00 flood victims have completed the survey.

The state anticipates signing a contract soon with IEM, the firm selected to manage the program. In early May, the state expects to begin inviting the flood victims who completed the survey, and were placed in Phase 1 to finish their applications.

In addition, the task force will consider a resolution that asks the federal government to remove specific legal obstacles that slow down the recovery process.

If you want to watch the meeting, it will be live-streamed on the restore.la.gov website.