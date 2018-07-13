Restore Louisiana Task Force approves 100 percent reimbursement proposal

UPDATE: The Restore Louisiana Task Force unanimously passed Gov. Edward's resolution for a 100 percent reimbursement for repairs made to homes after the 2016 floods.

BATON ROUGE - Restore Louisiana recipients could be in for a big reimbursement, if the task force agrees to a new proposal.

Governor John Bel Edwards is behind this fourth quarter push, in an effort to increase the reimbursement for homeowners affected by the 2016 flood from its current 50 percent rate, to a full 100 percent. Edwards says, the increase would make an additional $110 million in reimbursement grant funds available to more than 10,000 eligible homeowners.

Homeowners have until July 10 to submit their initial survey.

Restore Louisiana says, more than 52,000 homeowners have filled out the survey and around 40,000 have submitted their formal applications. Of those applications, more than 33,000 applicants have been processed.

If the task force votes in favor of the increase Friday, it would be submitted to HUD for final approval before the new numbers can take effect.

Restore Louisiana representatives will be hosting three final outreach events to vailable to answer questions, provide information, and work directly with homeowners on a first-come, first-served basis.

Outreach event locations:

July 17, 1 – 5 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch

11300 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge

July 18, 1 – 5 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish Library – Jones Creek Regional Branch

6222 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge

July 19, 1 – 5 p.m.

Livingston Parish Library – Denham Springs-Walker Branch

8101 U.S. Hwy. 190, Denham Springs