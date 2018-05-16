Restore Louisiana steps in to fix contractor's work following 2 OYS story

DENHAM SPRINGS - A homeowner who was at his wit's end is getting results following a 2 On Your Side story.

Last week, Donnie Morgan said a contractor hired to fix up his flood-damaged home through the Restore Louisiana Program cut a few corners to get the job done. Now, that contractor is having to go back and redo what they did wrong the first time.

"There was no way to fix it," said Morgan.

Wednesday morning, a new crew entered Morgan's home to rip up the carpet that was installed just days before and replace it with new carpet. He told WBRZ last Thursday, the person who did the original job had never put down carpet before.

"The man was straight up honest with me, he said, 'We are not carpet people,'" said Morgan.

His carpet had been cut way too many times. Some areas of the house were patched with carpet material wedged in a hole. There was nothing holding those patches down to the concrete floor below.

After the story aired, changes came quickly. Morgan's final inspection with Restore Louisiana was set for May 15, but it was canceled once Restore got wind of the work completed.

"If we would have come out here this week to do our final inspection, we would have obviously told Mr. Morgan this was not acceptable work," said Nick Speyrer with Restore Louisiana.

Restore got right on it, calling up the contractor and bringing someone out to take a look at the issues and what needed to be changed.

"Clearly, the work was not completed," said Speyrer.

That's why the new carpet crew, LaCour's Carpet World, was at Morgan's house Wednesday making sure the job was done correctly.

Restore Louisiana says the first time, is on the contractor's dime and no contractor through the program gets paid until the work is signed off on.

"The risk and the extra expenses are on the contractor and the folks that are doing the work," said Speyrer. "Our team is going to make sure the work is done right at the end of the day."

The contractor also cleaned up glass left outside from the job, caulked windows, repainted, and installed new a bathroom vanity along with mirrors. The work is bringing Morgan that much closer to normalcy, something he's been dreaming of for months.

The work is expected to be complete by Friday, then the final inspection will be rescheduled for Restore Louisiana to sign off on the job.