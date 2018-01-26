Restore Louisiana holds event for Ascension Parish flood victims

PRAIRIEVILLE - Many continue to recover from the floods of 2016. Some are still looking for answers. Restore Louisiana assisted those people Thursday at a homeowner outreach event in Ascension Parish.

The event was supposed to start at 2 p.m., but anxious homeowners strolled in all afternoon.

"I'm just getting the runaround mostly," said Wade Melancon.

Melancon has been waiting to see if he's approved for the Restore Louisiana assistance program for months. He had to tear down his Prairieville home, which was under water for two weeks.

"They're saying that they're crunching numbers right now," said Melancon. "How long does that take?"

Pat Forbes the Executive Director for Louisiana Community Office and Development says the time frame for an application approval varies.

Forbes says anyone who is rebuilding their home, or already rebuilt their home, qualifies. But there are some restrictions.

”You may be eligible but we can't give you a grant because you already received funds from FEMA, SBA or your insurance to repair," said Forbes.

The applicant also has to be the homeowner of the house at the time of the flood.

Winona Lejeune was happy she attended the event.

"I wanted to know why I was still kind of in limbo," she said. "They gave me enough information to follow up on to maybe push the selection a little quicker."

There is no deadline right now for people who want to fill out an application and see if they're eligible for assistance. But Restore Louisiana says it will be announcing one soon.

To date, $160 million has been granted to more than 5,600 homeowners.