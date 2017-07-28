76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Restore La. to host homeowner outreach events

14 hours 59 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, July 27 2017 Jul 27, 2017 July 27, 2017 2:36 PM July 27, 2017 in News
Source: Josh Jackson
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - The Restore Homeowner Assistance Program will hold three public meetings next week to help homeowners affected by the August 2016 floods. 

According to a news release, Restore Louisiana representatives will work one-on-one with residents to answer their questions and help complete the flood damage survey

All meeting will run from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. 

The first meeting will be at the Ascension Parish Library on Tuesday, August 1. The East Baton Rouge Parish Library will host the second meeting Wednesday, August 2. A final meeting will occur on Thursday, August 3 at the Livingston Parish Library. 

Homeowners can take the survey online at restore.la.gov, by telephone at (866) 735-2001 or by visiting one of the Restore Louisiana housing assistance centers in Lafayette, Hammond, Monroe and Baton Rouge. The centers are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days