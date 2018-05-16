Restore LA announces deadline for flood-impacted homeowners to complete survey

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has announced flood victims have just over two months to complete the initial survey necessary to participate in the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program.

The deadline to complete the survey is Friday, July 20, the governor announced Wednesday.

According to a release, the program will be unable to consider homeowners who have not submitted a survey by the new deadline, even if program rules are expanded.

"I strongly encourage those homeowners impacted by the 2016 floods to take a few moments to complete the survey in order to participate in this program, if they have not already done so," Gov. Edwards said. "We want to help as many as possible, but we need you to take that first step, especially as the new deadline quickly approaches."