81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Restaurant to offer $100 margarita for Cinco de Mayo

1 hour 52 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, May 03 2018 May 3, 2018 May 03, 2018 9:42 AM May 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A chain restaurant is offering a special $100 margarita for Cinco de Mayo.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is partnering with Tequila Herradura to create the $100 Prime Margarita. The drink will be offered from May 4-6.

The drink is handcrafted with ultimate premium liquors, including Tequila Herradura Selección Suprema and Grand Marnier Centenaire, according to a release. It will be served in Baccarat's uniquely designed Diamant Highball. Guests can take home the glass in Baccarat's iconic red box.

The drink will be offered at the Baton Rouge location.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days