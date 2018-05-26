Restaurant shooting victims recovering

OKLAHOMA CITY - Relatives of a woman and a 12-year-old girl who were wounded during a shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant say they don't understand why the victims were attacked by a man they didn't know.



Dennis Will says his daughter, 39-year-old Natalie Giles, was grazed by bullets and that her 12-year-old daughter was shot in the stomach during the Thursday night shooting.



Will said Saturday that his daughter has been released from the hospital but his granddaughter remains hospitalized. He says the girl underwent surgery.



Will says the pair and a 14-year-old family friend were shot as they arrived for a birthday party at Louie's On The Lake. The birthday dinner was for Giles' other daughter, who wasn't injured.



Will said hundreds of people were in and around the lakeside restaurant at the time. He says his family didn't know the suspected gunman, 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman, who was fatally shot outside the restaurant by bystanders.

