Responding to homophobic tweets, Kevin Hart draws more ire

47 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, December 06 2018 Dec 6, 2018 December 06, 2018 8:47 PM December 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Kevin Hart's response to criticism over earlier homophobic tweets has further inflamed the backlash to the newly minted Oscar host.
  
On Thursday, Hart wrote on Instagram that critics should "stop being negative" after years-old tweets surfaced in which he used homophobic slurs. In an accompanying video, a shirtless Hart said he wasn't going to "let the craziness frustrate me." Hart said he "loves everybody."
  
The gay media watchdog group GLAAD said it has reached out to Oscars broadcaster ABC, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and Hart's management to "discuss Kevin's anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and record."
  
In a 2010 stand-up special, Hart said "if I can prevent my son from being gay, I will."
  
The film academy on Tuesday announced Hart as host to its February ceremony. A representative for the academy didn't respond to messages Thursday.
