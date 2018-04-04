Residents urged to buy flood insurance in preparation of rainy season

Photo: Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

BATON ROUGE- As the spring rainy season approaches homeowners, renters, and business owners are urged to purchase affordable flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program.

According to the Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, a few inches of floodwater can cause thousands of dollars' worth of damage. Flood insurance is recommended even when properties aren't in flood plains or high-risk zones, according to a post by GOHSEP.

Properties located in high-risk areas have at least a one in four chance of flooding during a 30-year mortgage. GOHSEP says that properties located in moderate to low-risk areas may qualify for lower cost Preferred Risk Policy rates.

For more information, click here and here.