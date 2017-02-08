Residents struggle to recover after tornado rips through Livingston

WATSON - Residents of a Livingston Parish town were terrified as a tornado wreaked havoc Tuesday morning.

Neal and Jennifer Aucoin were home when the storm came through their neighborhood. They took cover in the bathroom as a tornado crossed their home Nan Wesley Road.

"I was holding on to the faucet in the tub hopefully that pole would stay in the ground or whatever but it never got bad for us inside, it was scary though," Neal Aucoin said.

Crews spent Wednesday cleaning up everything the torando brought down. Livingston Parish Mayor Layton Ricks says the areas has been through a lot recently.

"You can tell and sense when your talking to people that they are really very very tired, and somewhat depressed and all but their resillant but we'll get back neighbors are helping neighbors again," Ricks said.

Home adjusters have been surveying the area and telling homeowners their options. Eight to nine homes and a barn were damaged on Nan Wesley Road, including Randall Knapp's trailer.

"My roof on my trailer, the underneath the skirting the siding," Knapp said. "It's unlevel now, I got two three windows busted out on the front."

Families are now sifting through the wreckage, trying to save what they can. Meanwhile, Red Cross is on site offering assistance in the form of food and water.