Residents praising NOPD response following weekend brawl on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS - Five people are in jail after a weekend brawl on Bourbon involving officers who were attempting to break up the fight outside a bar. New Orleans Police are praising their officers for how they handled that escalating situation in the French Quarter.

The fight happened Saturday night on the 500 block of Bourbon Street. A group of 15 out-of-towners came to Bourbon on a party bus ready probably for a good time. However things quickly changed, and five people were arrested for different charges including illegal use of a weapon.

The surveillance video is jarring to watch. In it, you see police officers trying to stop a fight that spilled onto Bourbon Street."You'll see people in the crowd start to beat on our officers," said Commander Nick Gernon. "You'll see that individual in the yellow shirt hitting our officers from behind."

The fight, which began after a 26-year-old Patriceia Casher, was kicked out of Swamp Bar, involved multiple people. At one point, a 23-year-old with the group, who police identified as Alejandro Ford, walks up holding a loaded gun.

This case though, for some, is different. Because many feel this fight could've had a different ending.

Read the full WWL-TV report here.