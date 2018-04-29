Residents pleased with cleanup at Cunard Avenue Park

BATON ROUGE - Last month, a WBRZ report showed tires and debris littering the area around Cunard Avenue Park. An old boat could even be seen in the neighboring canal.

Six weeks later, residents are seeing improvements at the park.

"This whole area right here all the way up to this culvert here, was filled with tires," Tamara Coleman, who lives nearby said. "Now you can see that BREC has come in and they have removed all of this stuff."

Coleman says crews with BREC showed up to the park shortly after our story aired.

"I've seen them, my neighbors have seen them coming out here working and they come out first thing in the morning and they stay all day," Coleman said.

BREC provided a statement to WBRZ regarding work in and around the park:

“BREC has worked to address residents’ concerns regarding Cunard Park and the surrounding drainage canal. Our crews have cleared out a beaver dam to help increase water flow through the canal, as well as removed debris, trash and invasive species from the canal. Our crews also assessed and removed some undesirable trees behind the playground, ground the stumps and graded the site. There are plans to plant native trees in their place.

We will have staff at the public meeting who will be available to answer any questions from the public about the maintenance of this neighborhood park as well as concerns about the problem of residents dumping trash in the area near the park. While we will continue to keep our property clean, we are hopeful that we can work with the community to put a stop to the dumping of tires, appliances and other trash in this area. It is a problem facing the entire Parish and can only be solved if we all work together and make this community a cleaner, better place to live, work and play.”

While Coleman still has concerns she wants to be addressed, she is thankful for the initiative she says BREC took.

"I was like thank God somebody is listening to us, somebody is hearing us and somebody cares," Coleman said.