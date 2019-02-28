Residents ordering junkyard to be cleaned up

CONVENT - One man's treasure is another man's trash. At least that's what one property owner in Convent says.

Calvin White contacted 2 On Your Side months ago about a property that he calls a junkyard. After multiple calls and meetings with people at the parish level, White says little has been done to correct the issue and the junkyard is still there.

"It's just not right, you know what I mean?" said White.

About five years ago, White bought a rental property on Golden Gate Street in Convent. Now he fears the investment he made has gone down the drain because of what's across the street from him. Thursday morning, White pointed out old washers, dryers, trash cans, tires, lawn mowers, mattresses, air conditioning units, scrap metal, oxygen tanks, cords, lights, trailers, toys, and other items. White said he had no idea if any of the electrical items work but the collection has only gotten bigger.

In December, 2 On Your Side contacted St. James Parish about the Convent property. The parish initially posted an ordinance violation sign at the residence on December 20, 2018. Soon after, it gave the property owner a deadline of February 7, 2019, to clean up the property and then an extension until Thursday, February 28, 2019. After finding the items have not been removed by the set date, 2 On Your Side visited the Director of Operations' office to learn what's next and was told that the director is out of town. Calls and emails have been sent to Director Blaise Gravois for an update.

Tammy Green, who tells 2 On Your Side she's one of the owners of the property in question, says she's aware of what's happening. She says her husband is bringing the items to the property.

"I've been trying to help him, but I'm limited and I'm not in good health," said Green.

As of Thursday evening, there has been no response about what's next from the parish. Visit back to this story for updates.