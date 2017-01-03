Residents on Burbank stuck in smelly sewage situation

BATON ROUGE - Some residents living in an apartment complex just south of LSU are suffering through quite the stench.

Sewage backed up into some of the apartments off of Burbank Drive, and it's causing the smell.

With heavy rainfall the past few days, the problem has gotten worse.

Workers with DPW blame a pump problem, along with an aging drainage system, for the oder.

Passing by Burbank Drive, you probably wouldn't notice a problem. But if you step inside Roy Hernandaz's apartment, the smell makes it apparent that something is wrong.

Hernandez said the problem has persisted for a few days, and he knows it is affecting his neighbors.

"There are a lot of people - out of town right now - coming back," Hernandez said. "They're going to be in for quite a surprise when they walk into their apartments."

DPW received multiple calls about the smelly situation. Today, workers came out to investigate what they said is a non-functioning pump.

This apartment complex has faced the same problem before. Hernandez said the issue occurred just a few years back.

"There's an issue in this area that happened two years ago, why is it happening again now?" Hernandez questioned.

DPW told News 2 the seeping of rainwater into the system likely added to the problem. The pump is now back up and running. DPW will reportedly be replaced in the next few weeks.