Residents of Stick Alley against annexation to Port Allen

WEST BATON ROUGE – Residents of a small community called Stick Alley are fighting against City Hall over the annexation to Port Allen.

Stick Alley is a small unincorporated area of West Baton Rouge Parish and if the community becomes a part of the city, things could change for residents.

"If you annex, you won't be able to put a trailer on your property and you won't be able to raise animals on your property," Richard Murphy, Stick Alley resident, said.

Murphy has been a resident of Stick Alley his entire life and is against the annexation.

"The biggest problem why I don't want to sign is that I don't believe in people telling me what to do on my own property," Murphy said.

City officials say they want to annex the area to Port Allen in an effort to expand more opportunity.

"We want to annex it because we want to our city limit to expand. We would probably get more revenue and bring in more things into the city," Ray Helen Lawrence, city council member, said.

At least 70 percent of the voters will have to agree in order to join Port Allen. The city is still trying to gather enough citizens in support, however residents are planning a meeting to fight the move.