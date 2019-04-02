Residents near Texas fire told to stay indoors

Photo: KTRK

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities have told residents within a 1-mile radius of a burning chemical plant near Houston to stay indoors.

Tuesday's fire at the KMCO chemical plant in Crosby comes about two weeks after a March 17 blaze at a petrochemical storage facility in Deer Park, located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Crosby.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office issued the shelter-in-place order for residents within 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) of the KMCO plant. Emergency officials say people should turn off all fans and heating and cooling systems, and to go into an interior room with no windows.

Schools near the plant are also sheltering in place.

According to its web site, KMCO is a chemical company that offers coolant and brake fluid products and chemicals for the oilfield industry.