Residents near landfill say it's affecting their health

BATON ROUGE - People who live near the Ronaldson Landfill say they've experienced health issues ever since it became a flood debris dump site.



Residents say commotion from the dump trucks driving through neighborhoods and horrible smells are just a few of the reasons they're fed up.



"In the evening time, you've got fumes coming from it," resident Clyde Lynch said. "I will be sitting in my back yard, ,and you can smell natural gas."



"Between four and five miles, even all up in Baker and in North Zachary, we smell this place," another resident, Carey Lee J. said. "This place smells because I know when I'm coming in southbound or from 61, I know when I'm coming close to home because I can smell this landfill."



Ronaldson Field Landfill has been in Baton Rouge for nearly 20 years. The Department of Environmental Quality says the landfill does have air monitors in the area.