Residents in St.Francisville worry as Mississippi River continues to rise
ST. FRANCISVILLE - As the Mississippi River rises so does the water on the streets of St. Francisville.
The water gets high every year in the Old Ferry Landing area, but residents say this year is different.
"Usually I come every day just to see the river because I live here and I've watched it come up consistently faster," Resident Amy Kennedy said.
At the intersection of Mahoney Road and Tunica Street, the water is six feet deep. A few of the residents in that area need boats to get to their homes.
"Other concerns are we are starting to see alligators and snakes and stuff like that running out," Kennedy said.
Kennedy says the water typically starts rising in April or May. The forecast is for the river to continue to come up.
