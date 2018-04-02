70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Residents in Port Allen concerned about proposed development along LA 1

4 hours 44 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, April 02 2018 Apr 2, 2018 April 02, 2018 6:51 PM April 02, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ashley Frugé, Johnston von Springer

PORT ALLEN - Traffic along LA 1 has been a headache for years, and that pain could get even more severe.

About 48,000 cars pass over the Intracoastal Canal Bridge daily, the state says. Now, developers want to turn a grassy area off Highway 1 and Emily Drive into a new neighborhood. The area would have more than 300 homes, businesses, and a park. It's a hot topic in this small community.

Traffic crawls on any given day on LA 1, and if there's any trouble on the new bridge, traffic stops. Word got out of plans for a new neighborhood in an open field, and folks in the area are worried.

Caleb Kleinpeter lives right next to the proposed subdivision, he says he's not against the growth.

"We want infrastructure to be improved," Kleinpeter told WBRZ.

There's been talk of two projects that could help: 1) a new connector bridge that would link LA 415 with LA 1, and 2) a new, wider Intracoastal Canal Bridge.

But, there's a road block.

"We can't deny the need for both of those projects," DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson tells News 2. "But what we also can't deny is that we don't have the dollars to actually build either of them at this point."

Kleinpeter took his concerns to Facebook, and many of his neighbors also worry about the added strain on their streets. A public meeting is set for Tuesday.

"It's time that we all start showing up and voicing our opinions," Kleinpeter said.

There are other problems with the new development, like drainage and water safety. But at the end of the day, one thing stands above the rest: more traffic.

The public hearing is set for Tuesday, April 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the parish council meeting room on North Alexander in Port Allen.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days