Residents in Denham Springs fed up with neighborhood potholes

DENHAM SPRINGS- The roads in South Haven subdivision are full of potholes, and residents say the parish's attempt to fix the issue isn't sticking.

Todd Ray, a resident in South Haven, is looking for answers.

"All this comes up," Ray said with a swift nudge of his boot. He can easily move rocks from the road in the neighborhood, which was meant to be patch work to fill holes and smooth bumps.

The idea is for cars to pack it down as they drive through, but Ray says it isn't working. "It's crazy. This is our money, this is our tax money right here," he told 2 On Your Side.

Ray believes the "quick fix" is only creating more problems.

And the pothole issue in South Haven isn't new. It's been a nuisance ever since Gina Schmidt can remember.

"The roads are getting worse, nothing's being done. They just come in and do these patches, which is just kind of like putting a band-aid on the problem," Schmidt said.

Both Ray and Schmidt say that for a neighborhood without sidewalks, this problem is dangerous.

"It's hard to see the potholes at night and I don't want to trip and fall," Schmidt said.

But the future looks rocky. The parish says, while it's aware that these roads are falling apart, the area in South Haven won't be repaired in 2018. In fact, it won't see any major repairs until 2019 or later.

Todd Ray says "We need them fixed, and we need them fixed now, not next year, not two years from now."

And if the parish can't make a permanent fix soon, Ray has a request: "If they're going to do the patchwork, they need to dig out the areas and patch them correctly instead of doing what you see through our subdivision."

Livingston Parish says it has a list of road projects already slated for 2018. Once projects are done, it'll focus on what's ahead - which could include South Haven.