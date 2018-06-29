Residents get first glimpse of new development at Port Manchac

HAMMOND - Residents in Hammond are getting their first look at new development along the Manchac River.

The development in question is the Village of Port Manchac. Reports say the village will feature 14 acres of public parks, 24 acres of waterways, and will bring in an estimated $4 million in annual revenue to Tangipahoa Parish.

"It should be an opportunity for people to come and enjoy an ecotourism opportunity, a really vibrant, amenity-rich, nature-based, destination community," said Project Manager Terry Jones.

That's what the Village at Port Manchac promises to bring to Hammond. Though still in the planning stages, the housing development will accommodate around 2,000 people consisting of homes and condos -- directly off Highway 51 south of Ponchatoula.

"As soon as you walk on the property, it's just majestic, and you see instantly what this should be," said Jones.

Not everyone is excited about the construction of the new development. "The area needs to be protected," Kim Coates with the Save Manchac Coalitions.

Coates says building on these wetlands is dangerous.

"The wildlife management area and the marshes protect from storm surge, so if we're going to start going down there and putting stress on the wetlands, that's going to degrade the marsh and put Ponchatoula and the Northshore in jeopardy," she said.

However, the Village team says they are going to address those concerns.

"Ecotourism is allowing people to come in, enjoy, and learn -- and we want to take an even further step into the replenishment of the natural wonders, in this case, our marshlands and waterways," Jones said.

Regardless, the project has a lot more steps to take before any shovels hit the ground.