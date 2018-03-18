Residents frustrated over lack of maintenance to North Baton Rouge park

BATON ROUGE - Tamara Coleman has lived on Cunard Avenue in Baton Rouge for more than four decades. She's also looked at the neighborhood park from her front door for years.

"I'm disgusted, I'm disgusted," Coleman said. "I am very saddened by this."

Coleman says there are numerous issues with the Cunard Avenue Park.

"There are no barriers, no fence or anything that will protect our kids," Coleman said.

In addition to the lack of safety, Coleman says the park is an eyesore.

"There is a boat in the water," Coleman said. "Over there with tires...looks like ladders, you name it, it's over there."

Coleman has reached out to BREC asking for maintenance and fencing.

In a statement last month, Assistant Director of Park Operations for BREC, Ray Lawson said, "BREC has contacted DPW on several occasions about the drainage canal. We alerted DPW to also take a look at any trash that may be getting littered into this drainage way. DPW has recently responded to us about this matter and assured us they would send staff out to assess the conditions and operation of the canal."

However, Coleman says no work is being done.

BREC "came and they cut down a few trees," Coleman said. "Cutting down trees doesn't solve the problem."

Councilwoman Chauna Banks visited the park Friday and after taking pictures says she will take the concerns to BREC.

Along with other residents, Coleman says this fight isn't over.

"We want it fixed, and if its DPW's responsibility, do their jobs," Coleman said. "And if it's BREC's responsibility, do their job."