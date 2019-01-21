Residents fear proposed development could increase neighborhood traffic

BATON ROUGE - Residents in a neighborhood off of Siegen Lane are concerned. A developer wants to put in office spaces north of Audubon Terrace and Morning Glen neighborhoods. Homeowners fear it could create a traffic headache in an already heavy-traffic area.

“Traffic at times has been a nightmare,” said Bill Gibson, the RHOA president. “We're talking about a parking lot on Siegen.”

Gibson says proposed development near the neighborhoods could make it worse. A developer is looking to build office space on a slither of land between the neighborhoods and I-10.

“We don't want commercial traffic traveling through our neighborhood,” said Gibson.

There is only one way in and out of the residential area. That means those driving to the offices would have to travel on the edge of the neighborhood.

“Having much higher traffic now going into our neighborhood we fear is really going to make our roads crumble,” said Gibson.

He and his neighbors are also worried about an increase in crime.

“In the last two years we've had just rashes of car burglaries and minor break-ins to people’s homes here,” said Gibson.

The land needs to be re-zoned in order to build. The Planning and Zoning Commission will vote on the rezoning at their 5 p.m. Tuesday meeting. If approved, it will move on to the Metro Council for consideration.