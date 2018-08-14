Residents fear Hood Road becoming popular for body disposal

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Hood Road connects Walker South Road to Satsuma Road and is the location of several hunting lodges. But now residents fear its seclusion, and its notoriety as a dumping ground for bodies.

Recently, two men's bodies have been dumped along Hood Road, less than a month apart.

"Hood Road went from a garbage dump to an appliance dump to a stray dog dump, to a hog dump, to now a body dump," long-time resident Joey Stevenson said.

Stevenson says the five mile stretch of road has been a dumping ground for all sorts of things for years, but it hasn't always been that way.

"When I first moved on this end of Livingston Parish, this was a little quiet neighborhood with a gravel road," resident Robert Miller said.

Miller has lived here for more than 30 years. He has been directly affected by a certain type of dumping.

"Right after the flood I had 22 strays," he said. Miller takes care of the dozens of stray dogs dumped on the road weekly. He says, in recent years, however, he's seen more and more dead bodies.

"I know of 4 or 5 I want to say," Miller said.

Both men aren't sure why the relatively busy road has become a busy crime scene.

"I guess the big city is coming to us, I guess," Stevenson said.