Residents, donors step up to improve neighborhood park

BATON ROUGE - Ty Bromell is getting a workout spinning a merry-go-round filled with kids at the all-new Riverbend Park in Baton Rouge.

Bromell, his 5-year old daughter and her friends are enjoying the grand re-opening of their neighborhood park.

"This is great for our children, great for our future and just a wonderful addition to the Riverbend Neighborhood," Bromell said.

The park is decked out with new, jungle gyms, swings and slides, upgrades residents have been wanting for some time.

BREC Superintendent, Carolyn said McKnight, "That's why it's so special because it's an opportunity to get to know each other, get to be active and was done by the neighborhood."

Residents not only gave their input about the upgrades for the park, they also donated their own money to make sure they got what they wanted.

People in the neighborhood kicked in $60,000 for improvements.

Corporate donors, like Walk-On's added a basketball court, and Quality Courts resurfaced the tennis court.

"It takes a neighborhood, it takes a village to raise the money," Bromell said.

Now that the work is done, it's time for the fun to begin in a park made for and funded by the residents in Riverbend.