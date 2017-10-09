Residents clean up neighborhoods as part of 'beautification initiative'

BATON ROUGE - Over the weekend, residents across the city took part in Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's Corridor Beautification Initiative.

The initiative is part of the mayor's effort to combat blight in area neighborhoods.

The city says that 29 tons of materials disposed illegally were picked up across council districts five, six and seven. In addition, crews hauled in 234 tires and over 600 signs that were illegally placed.

According to a Facebook post, the Department of Maintenance was able to clear five major streets within the city limits Saturday.

Broome's goal for the initiative is "aimed at beautifying major corridors and improving quality of place across East Baton Rouge Parish."