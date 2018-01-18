40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Residents asked to conserve water in Plaquemine

3 hours 36 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, January 18 2018 Jan 18, 2018 January 18, 2018 10:21 AM January 18, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE- The Plaquemine Utilities Department is asking residents to stop dripping faucets as soon as the temperatures hit freezing, which should happen around mid-day.

The area has maintained water pressure through the freezing weather, but one tower is getting low, authorities said. By minimizing the use of water today, residents can help allow water to build up in the tower.

That should allow residents to keep water pressure overnight when they will need to drip their faucets again.

If residents do this, the system can maintain water pressure through the night when residents will have their faucets dripping again.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days