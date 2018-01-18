Residents asked to conserve water in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE- The Plaquemine Utilities Department is asking residents to stop dripping faucets as soon as the temperatures hit freezing, which should happen around mid-day.

The area has maintained water pressure through the freezing weather, but one tower is getting low, authorities said. By minimizing the use of water today, residents can help allow water to build up in the tower.

That should allow residents to keep water pressure overnight when they will need to drip their faucets again.

