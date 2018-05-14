Residents allowed to return home after chemical leak in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH- Deputies in St. Mary Parish have identified the chemical gas that leaked after a vehicle struck pipeline Baldwin area.

Deputies say the fog has been identified as liquefied petroleum gas and is a mixture of chemicals including propane. Franklin High School and Lagrange Elementary dismissed early today after the leak.

The Baldwin Community Center on LA Highway 83 and the Franklin Recreation Center on Hospital Boulevard were opened to residents who evacuated the area.

US 90 between LA 83 and LA 3215 was closed by has now open again.

According to a post, residents can return to their homes.