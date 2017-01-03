Residents against landfill expansion in Sorrento

SORRENTO – A controversial landfill is up for discussion in Sorrento Tuesday night.

The BFI Colonial Landfill is trying to renew a permit and apply for a football field-sized expansion. However, residents who live close to the landfill are not happy with the proposed expansion.

One resident, Tony Wilson, said that he has lived two miles from the landfill for 17 years and has had enough.

"It's going to make it worse because it's bad already and they add those millions to make it bigger. Hey, what are we going to have to do? Move out? Because we can't continue to live in this filth," Wilson said.

On Tuesday, the topic will be discussed at the Sorrento council meeting. Sorrento Mayor Mike Lambert said that after hearing months of complaints from residents, he is ready to have his questions answered.

"I think it's a concern because they don't know what exactly the odors are. Are they hazardous, are they not hazardous? Some people have complained of watery eyes, so we have notified DEQ on several occasions to come out and investigate," Lambert said.

Residents who live around the landfill have started a petition to stop the expansion and have had more than 800 people sign it.

Representatives from the BFI Colonial Landfill will be at the council meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the controversial expansion.